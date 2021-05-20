FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) EVP Sells $484,919.67 in Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) EVP Donn C. Costa sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $484,919.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,183.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FSBW stock opened at $69.01 on Thursday. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.58.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSBW. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 91.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

