FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,648 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.35% of FTI Consulting worth $16,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 125,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,604 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCN opened at $139.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

