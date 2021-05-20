Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of FTEK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 383,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,619. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $62.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 6.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 78.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

