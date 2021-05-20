Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.95 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.500-12.500 EPS.

Shares of FLGT stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,270. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average is $79.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLGT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.83.

In related news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.