Fundamenta Market Capitalization Achieves $1.07 Million (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Fundamenta has a market cap of $1.07 million and $2.20 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00002790 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 44.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00069925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.29 or 0.00342205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00181269 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $352.45 or 0.00940156 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00031730 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,935,428 coins and its circulating supply is 1,023,339 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

