FutureFuel Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,512 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,028% compared to the average daily volume of 134 put options.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

FutureFuel stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $697.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.90.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 64.90% and a return on equity of 26.01%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,196,000 after buying an additional 443,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 857,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 85,302 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 83,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 78,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,000. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

