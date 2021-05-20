FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Columbus McKinnon Co. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CMCO. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

CMCO opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

