FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Western Bank Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $3.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.11. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CWB. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.08.

CWB opened at C$35.45 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$20.06 and a 52-week high of C$36.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.88. The company has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.05.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$235.83 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

