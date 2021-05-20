FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Questor Technology Inc. Issued By Raymond James (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) – Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Questor Technology in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.80 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Questor Technology’s FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$2.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.30 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut Questor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of QST stock opened at C$1.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.71 million and a P/E ratio of -12.94. Questor Technology has a fifty-two week low of C$1.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.64.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

