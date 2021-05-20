FY2021 EPS Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

NYSE AEL opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,778,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,972,000 after acquiring an additional 321,617 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $19,778,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $7,795,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,322 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.