FY2021 EPS Estimates for Atico Mining Co. Lowered by Analyst (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) – Stock analysts at M Partners lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atico Mining in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. M Partners analyst E. Perez now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. M Partners has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Laurentian raised their price target on Atico Mining from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday.

ATY stock opened at C$0.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.56. The company has a market cap of C$82.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19. Atico Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.23 and a twelve month high of C$0.78.

In other Atico Mining news, Director Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,867,822 shares in the company, valued at C$1,027,302.10. Also, Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell sold 85,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$48,158.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,890 shares of company stock valued at $213,339.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

