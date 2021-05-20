FY2021 EPS Estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

AY stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 275.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.