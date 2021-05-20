Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTX opened at $8.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $204.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.89. Galera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

