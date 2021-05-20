Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Increases Dividend to GBX 50 Per Share

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share on Monday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $45.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GAW opened at £112 ($146.33) on Thursday. Games Workshop Group has a one year low of GBX 6,352.58 ($83.00) and a one year high of £121.60 ($158.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is £106.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is £103.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.04.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Nicholas J. Donaldson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,721 ($127.01), for a total value of £777,680 ($1,016,043.90). Also, insider Rachel Tongue acquired 1,376 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,308 ($17.09) per share, for a total transaction of £17,998.08 ($23,514.61).

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

