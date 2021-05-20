Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Increases Dividend to GBX 50 Per Share

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share on Monday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $45.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GAW opened at £112 ($146.33) on Thursday. Games Workshop Group has a one year low of GBX 6,352.58 ($83.00) and a one year high of £121.60 ($158.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is £106.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is £103.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.04.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Nicholas J. Donaldson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,721 ($127.01), for a total value of £777,680 ($1,016,043.90). Also, insider Rachel Tongue acquired 1,376 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,308 ($17.09) per share, for a total transaction of £17,998.08 ($23,514.61).

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.