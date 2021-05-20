Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

NYSE IT traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,441. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.36 and a 52-week high of $239.09. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,958.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,654 shares of company stock valued at $22,111,550 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

