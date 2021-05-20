Gary W. Rollins Sells 100,000 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,777,224.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RES stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in RPC by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 249,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 170,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RPC by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

