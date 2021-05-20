GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Announces Earnings Results

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. GDS updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. GDS has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Get GDS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.