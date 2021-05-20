Gemini Dollar Market Capitalization Achieves $82.09 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $82.09 million and approximately $9.70 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00073775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00017709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.34 or 0.01152676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00060027 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.58 or 0.09637502 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 82,233,798 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

