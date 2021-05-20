General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Reduced by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

