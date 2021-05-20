General Motors (NYSE:GM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.86% from the company’s current price.

GM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

Shares of GM opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.60. General Motors has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $1,244,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $2,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

