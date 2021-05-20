General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,720 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in General Motors were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the sale, the president now owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,480,953.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.81.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

