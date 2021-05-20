General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Increased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 110.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,967 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in General Motors by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 725,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,669,000 after purchasing an additional 236,351 shares during the last quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 30,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of General Motors by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,151,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $66,203,000 after buying an additional 101,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 532.5% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 70,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 59,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60. General Motors has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

