Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Gap Down to $72.65

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.65, but opened at $70.51. Gentherm shares last traded at $70.99, with a volume of 13 shares changing hands.

THRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their target price on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $3,138,035.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matteo Anversa sold 1,500 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $121,110.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,028,000 after acquiring an additional 241,805 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,911,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,685,000 after acquiring an additional 68,256 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,003,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 796,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after acquiring an additional 356,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $36,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

