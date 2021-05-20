Gibb River Diamonds Limited (ASX:GIB) Insider Buys A$36,336.30 in Stock

Gibb River Diamonds Limited (ASX:GIB) insider James (Jim) Richards acquired 550,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$36,336.30 ($25,954.50).

About Gibb River Diamonds

Gibb River Diamonds Limited engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties in Australia. The company holds 100% interest in the Blina Diamond project that comprise four mining leases and two exploration leases covering an area of 161 square kilometers located in Kimberley Region, Western Australia.

