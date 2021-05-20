Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.93

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.93 and traded as high as $4.00. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 1,922 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $9.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.28.

About Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA)

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures electronics equipment for military test and airborne operational applications in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The company also develops microwave integrated components, as well as MIC components; Band Reject Filters for RADAR/EW (electronic warfare) for solving interference problems in RADAR/EW applications; self-protection systems for military aircrafts; and RADAR filters for military fighter jet aircraft.

