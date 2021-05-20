Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.15 Billion

Brokerages predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will post $6.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.02 billion and the highest is $6.27 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $5.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $24.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.29 billion to $25.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.23 billion to $25.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,947,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,180,097. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $79.31. The company has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.09 and its 200-day moving average is $63.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

