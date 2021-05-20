GINcoin Price Up 722% Over Last 7 Days (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 976.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last seven days, GINcoin has traded up 722% against the U.S. dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $321,406.45 and $276.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,653.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.48 or 0.06915759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $811.26 or 0.01995551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.58 or 0.00520450 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00181477 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $275.65 or 0.00678059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.69 or 0.00478902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.28 or 0.00448376 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

GINcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.