Girard Partners LTD. Buys 537 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 961.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $15.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $602.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,701. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $604.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $591.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $361.40 and a one year high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $35,489,431 in the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.20.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

