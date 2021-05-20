Girard Partners LTD. Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.00. 30,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,362. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $187.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $95.70 and a one year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.