Girard Partners LTD. Has $5.21 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,092,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132,172 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476,013 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,779 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,352,000 after acquiring an additional 590,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,144,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,255,000 after acquiring an additional 817,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.01. 8,259,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

