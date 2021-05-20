Girard Partners LTD. Has $6.53 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Shone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC now owns 359,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.84. 50,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,078. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.