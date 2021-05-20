Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gladstone Commercial in a report released on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Aegis began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $756.63 million, a PE ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 402,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth $471,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

