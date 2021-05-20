GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,300 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,543.80 ($20.17).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,351.83 ($17.66) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,330.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,336.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.02 billion and a PE ratio of 13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,693.60 ($22.13).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Insiders purchased a total of 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889 over the last 90 days.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

