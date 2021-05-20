Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

GLNCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of GLNCY opened at $8.81 on Monday. Glencore has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Glencore’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

