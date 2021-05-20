Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 26,175 shares.The stock last traded at $10.64 and had previously closed at $10.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GB. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter valued at $23,200,000. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in Global Blue Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,753,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Blue Group by 33.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 465,773 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the first quarter worth approximately $18,270,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

