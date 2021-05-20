Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Shares Down 0.1%

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.75 and last traded at $15.90. 12,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 26,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.