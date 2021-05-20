Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,081 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 201,332 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 305,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 115,977 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 130,864 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 133,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,378,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $21.42 on Thursday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64.

