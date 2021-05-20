GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.40

Shares of GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $1.05. GlobeImmune shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 2,375 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

GlobeImmune Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBIM)

GlobeImmune, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy.

