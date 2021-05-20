GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GMS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GMS’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.42 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

GMS stock opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.02 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.60. GMS has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 144,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,331,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 321,010 shares of company stock worth $12,690,962. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at $43,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

