Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,577 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.