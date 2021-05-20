GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) PT Raised to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. GoHealth’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoHealth will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,649.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita Pramoda bought 10,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoHealth during the first quarter worth $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in GoHealth during the first quarter worth $139,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in GoHealth during the first quarter worth $478,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

