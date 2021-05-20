Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Up to $8.96

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.96, but opened at $9.45. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 17,172 shares changing hands.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $168.71 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 211,589 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $16,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

