GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.41, but opened at $29.25. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. GoodRx shares last traded at $30.91, with a volume of 23,282 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In other news, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $412,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock valued at $71,881,423 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,662 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,692,000. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $20,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

