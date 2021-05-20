Gourmet Galaxy Hits Market Capitalization of $4.98 Million (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00003786 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00075105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00017541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $464.11 or 0.01169660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00058988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,849.72 or 0.09702061 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

