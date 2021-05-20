Grace Capital Boosts Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Grace Capital grew its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 86.6% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,573,000 after buying an additional 1,701,512 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $73,939,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $53,293,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $28,996,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,940,000 after purchasing an additional 297,486 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLG. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $77.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

