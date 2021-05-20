Grace Capital Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Grace Capital reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 74.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis stock opened at $171.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.67.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

