Grace Capital Has $374,000 Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Grace Capital decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 65,562 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 27,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,386,945. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IRM opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.57, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $43.76.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

