Grace Capital Lowers Stock Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Grace Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,701,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,621,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,505,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,073,000 after acquiring an additional 413,809 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 313,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 232,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

