Graham (NYSE:GHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $673.96

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $673.96 and last traded at $662.77, with a volume of 11094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $659.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $632.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 1,922.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,105 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Company Profile (NYSE:GHC)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

