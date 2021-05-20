Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Gmt Capital Corp Sells 520,700 Shares

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $348,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,069,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,176,705.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 58,200 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $41,904.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 179,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $118,140.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 100,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $67,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 108,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $74,520.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 406,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $243,600.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 29,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $17,523.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 221,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $132,600.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $130,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $359,283.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,052,600 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $694,716.00.

GTE stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $227.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.23.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 233.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTE. UBS Group AG raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 296.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 69,898 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 107,103 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 710.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 145,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,280,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 166,753 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GTE shares. CIBC raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gran Tierra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.12.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

